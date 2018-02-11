Musicians perform during the Oruro Carnival, in Bolivia, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Fire fighters and police officers inspect the scene of an explosión in Oruro, Bolivia, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

At least six dead, 28 injured in explosion near carnival party in Bolivia

At least six people, including four children, died and 28 others were injured in an apparent gas explosion on Saturday in the Bolivian city of Oruro, police said.

The explosion occurred close to where a carnival celebration was being held.