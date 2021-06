Passengers of a sunken ferry weep as they arrive at a port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FARHAN

Rescuers carry an injured passenger of a sunken ferry as they arrive at a port in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FARHAN

Family members of one of the survivor of a ferry accident perform a Hindu ritual at Gilimanuk Port, Bali, Indonesia, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

At least six dead as ferry sinks off Bali coast

At least six people have died after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of the Indonesian island of Bali with 56 people on board, the country's search and rescue agency Basarnas reported.

In a statement, Basarnas said that the KMP Yunice, carrying 41 passengers and 12 crew members, sank on Tuesday night as it headed to the port of Gilimanuk in Bali from the island of Java.