Beijing, Nov. 12 (efe-epa)- At least six people were killed and five others injured in an explosion Monday at a coal-fired power plant warehouse in China's eastern province of Shandong, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The incident was recorded around 10 am local time (2 am GMT) in the town of Kongcun and, although few details are known, Xinhua said an investigation has been opened.