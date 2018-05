Afghan security officials secure the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 28,2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least six people were wounded on Wednesday in two separate explosions in police districts 10 and 13 of Kabul, officials said.

Public health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh told EFE that six people have been hospitalized after the explosions.