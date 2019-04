A view of the crash site of a domestic Summit Air aircraft and a helicopter at Lukla Airport, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, Apr.14, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAM NEPAL BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A view of the crash site of a domestic Summit Air aircraft and a helicopter at Lukla Airport, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, Apr.14, 2019.EPA-EFE/RAM NEPAL BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least three people were killed and another three injured on Sunday when a plane crashed during take-off from Lukla Airport, the only airport in Nepal’s Everest region, officials told EFE.

The accident occurred in the morning when the 19-seater plane, belonging to Summit Air, lost control and skidded to the right side of the runway while preparing for take-off, Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport Spokesperson Pratap Babu Tiwari said.