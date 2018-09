Indian army soldiers patrol during a search operation after high alert was issued along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Jhajjar Kotli, about 30km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least three insurgents were killed and several police officers were wounded on Thursday in a shootout in the restive northern Indian region of Kashmir.

The security forces launched a joint operation with police in Checkipora, where several insurgents were hiding; they opened fire on the officers, the Kashmir police media center said in a statement.