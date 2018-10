A sign shows that all train service are suspended at Osaka station due to typhoon Trami in Osaka, western Japan, 30 September 2018. After injuring 40 people in Okinawa, the powerful typhoon is moving north across Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning about landslides and floods. Transportation services are largely disrupted across the country. Bullet train services in western and central Japan are suspended and the Kansai International Airport is shut down. Japan Railway announced it will stop all train service in the Tokyo area from 8pm as typhoon Trami is approaching. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

At least two people died in the last hours and about 120 were injured as typhoon Trami, which is moving away from the northeast of Japan on Monday, passed over the country.

The latest typhoon, the 24th this season, made landfall in western Japan at around 8:00 pm local time (1100 GMT), and began to move towards the capital around midnight, bringing rain and strong winds.