A handout photo made available by Russia's Buryatia regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry shows fire fighters extinguishing an Antonov-24 passenger plane, which burst into flames after crash landing into a sewage treatment plant during an emergency landing, in the Eastern Siberian town of Nizhneangarsk, Buryatia, Russia, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the Russian Investigative Committee on its official website shows fire fighters at the site of the crash of an Antonov-24 passenger plane, which burst into flames after crash landing into a sewage treatment plant during an emergency landing, in the Eastern Siberian town of Nizhneangarsk, Buryatia, Russia, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least two people were killed and dozens were injured on Thursday after an An-24 passenger plane crashed while making an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport in eastern Russia, local authorities said.

Two pilots died and 42 adults and one child were rescued, press secretary for the head of Buryatia region, Alexey Fishev, told local media.