Trucks piled up in the water at the site of a collapsed bridge on the Bengawan Solo River in Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian rescuers search the site of a collapsed bridge on the Bengawan Solo River in Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least two Indonesians were killed on Tuesday after a bridge on Java island collapsed while a motorcycle and three trucks were on it, causing them to fall into the river.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that two truck drivers had been killed in the incident and their bodies were still trapped inside the vehicles at the time.