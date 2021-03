People wait outside a closed bank in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. Major trade unions in Myanmar called on members to go on strike on 08 March to shut down the economy amid intensifying violent crackdowns on demonstrators by security forces. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators stand with shields and prepare to clash with the police during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators react after being exposed to teargas fired by the police during a protest in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

At least two civilians were killed during protests in Myanmar on Monday during a nationwide general strike called by major labor unions to shut down the economy in protest of the Feb. 1 military coup.

Two males were shot dead in the northern Kachin state city of Myitkina as security forces dispersed protesters. One was shot in the head and the other in the neck, a person with the bodies told Efe, while local media reported further injuries. EFE-EPA