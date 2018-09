United States President Donald J. Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, USA, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

The president of the United States on Saturday said the opposition wanted to turn the country into Venezuela and called the Democratic Party a party of crime.

During a campaign rally in West Virginia for mid-term Senate elections, President Donald Trump lashed out against the Democrats.