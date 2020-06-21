Crowds of protesters and supporters of US President Donald J. Trump interact outside the fencing surrounding the Bank of Oklahoma Center hours before Trump holds a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, 20 June 2020. EPA-EFE/YOUNG G. KIM

The president of the United States resumed his belligerent election campaign on Saturday, despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country, with a rally in which he attacked what he described as the “radical left” of the Democrats and admitted having ordered COVID-19 tests to be slowed to reduce case numbers.

"The recent Supreme Court cases prove that if (Democrat nominee) Joe Biden is elected, he will stack the court with extremists, the forgotten men and women, together with everyone else," Trump said in his first election rally after a months-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as one of the world's oil capitals and hit hard by the collapse of crude oil prices. EFE-EPA