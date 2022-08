Travelers arrive at the Ezeiza International Airport, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 June 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Iranian Mahan Air planes at the parking area of the Mehr-Abad airport, in Tehran, Iran, 22 January 2014 (reissued 21 January 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Workers of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Argentina in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Pena

At the request of Washington, Argentina on Thursday ordered the seizure of a Venezuelan plane bought from Iran and held in Buenos Aires for possible terrorism links, judicial sources confirmed to EFE.

Judge Federico Villena authorized that the cargo plane, immobilized at Ezeiza International Airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, be seized by representatives of the FBI and airport security police.