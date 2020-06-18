Georgia authorities on Wednesday filed murder charges against the police officer who shot 27-year-old African American Rayshard Brooks to death at a Wendy's restaurant last weekend, a case that has intensified the wave of outrage over police brutality and killings in the US.
Garrett Rolfe, a white 27-year-old police officer, was charged with 11 counts in all - including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - and if found guilty he could face life in prison or the death penalty, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced at a press conference.