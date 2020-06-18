Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. (R) on June 17, 2020, speaks to people on the street outside the Atlanta courthouse after he announced charges against Atlanta Police Department officer Garrett Rolfe in the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Georgia authorities on Wednesday filed murder charges against the police officer who shot 27-year-old African American Rayshard Brooks to death at a Wendy's restaurant last weekend, a case that has intensified the wave of outrage over police brutality and killings in the US.

Garrett Rolfe, a white 27-year-old police officer, was charged with 11 counts in all - including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - and if found guilty he could face life in prison or the death penalty, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced at a press conference.