Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone leads a training session at the team's sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Atletico de Madrid's forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring the 1-0 during the Spanish King's Cup round 16 second leg match between Atletico and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Víctor Lerena

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone speaks during a press conference following a training session at the team's sports facilities in Majadahonda, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Alvarado

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Friday he had confidence in Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic, who is set to start in Atleti's upcoming La Liga match against Getafe, a team Simeone praised.

Media reports had been speculating about Kalinic's possible departure, a move that would allow Atletico Madrid to sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.