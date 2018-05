Atletico Nacional's Vladimir Hernandez (R) vies for the ball with Colo Colo's Gonzalo Fierro (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Colo Colo of Chile at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Atletico Nacional's Dayro Moreno (L) vies for the ball with Colo Colo's Matias Zaldivia (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Colo Colo of Chile at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Atletico Nacional's goalkeeper Fernando Monetti (bottom) and Diego Braghieri (L) vie for the ball with Colo Colo's Nicolas Esteban Paredes (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Atletico Nacional of Colombia and Colo Colo of Chile at Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, Colombia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA

Hosts Atletico Nacional of Colombia played out a goalless draw with Chile's Colo Colo on Thursday in the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, with both teams qualifying for the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

Atletico topped the group with 10 points, while Colo Colo were second with 8 points, the same as Bolivia's Bolviar, but qualified with a better goal difference. Ecuador's Delfin propped up the group with 7 points.