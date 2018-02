A general view of the Atomic-Bomb Dome at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Aug. 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Bonfires on the Motoyasu River under the Atomic Bomb Dome (C) to comfort souls of victims of the Aug. 6,1945 atomic bombing at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Aug. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Associations representing atomic bomb survivors in Japan - the only country to have faced nuclear attacks - criticized Saturday a change in the policy of the United States which advocates modernizing its atomic arsenal and increasing its launch capacity.

Toshiyuki Mimaki of the Japan Confederation of A-and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations expressed anger over the change in Washington's strategy, saying it posed an obstacle to global denuclearization, according to Japan's state broadcaster NHK.