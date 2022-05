Emergency services organization United Hatzalah provided this photo of the scene in Elad, Israel, on 5 May 2022, following an attack that left three people dead. EFE/United Hatzalah

Three people were killed and four other wounded Thursday night by Palestinian assailants in an attack on the central Israeli city of Elad, first responders said.

Police said they were looking for two men, one of them armed with an ax, in connection with the "terrorist incident."