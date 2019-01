Policemen stand guard outside Xuanwu Normal Experimental Affiliated Number One Primary School after 20 primary school pupils were wounded in an attack at the school, in Beijing, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Chinese parents prepare to pick up their children outside Xuanwu Normal Experimental Affiliated Number One Primary School while parents pick up their children after 20 primary school pupils were wounded in an attack at the school, in Beijing, China, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 20 children were wounded, three of them seriously, on Tuesday in an attack at a primary school in Beijing by a former maintenance employee allegedly using a knife, state media reported.

Primary investigation revealed that the attacker, who has been arrested, carried out the attack after his contract as a repairman was not renewed from this month, state broadcaster CCTV reported.