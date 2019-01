Emergency personnel at Beijing's Guanzhuang Hospital exit a 'mobile fever clinic', an ambulance designed specifically to answer house calls from people reporting SARS symptoms, Wednesday, 25 June 2003. EPA-EFE PHOTO/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Around 20 children were wounded Tuesday in an attack at a primary school in the Chinese capital, state media reported.

The incident took place at 11am (0300 GMT) at a school in Xicheng district. Authorities detained the suspected attacker, but investigations are ongoing.