A person who was injured in a blast is carried on a stretcher at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, July 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 19 people were killed and 23 wounded Monday in suicide car bomb attack that took place near a checkpoint close to Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport, police told Efe.

The attack, which caused a huge blast and a large column of black smoke, occurred between the Afrik hotel, which was damaged, and a checkpoint on the K-4 road leading to the Somalian capital’s airport.