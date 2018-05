Afghan Police secure the road leading to the interior ministry building after an attack by suspected militants in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An attack targeting the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday ended after a two-hour shootout, in which all 10 insurgents and one police officer were killed, while five members of the security forces were wounded.

"All attackers involved in today's attack against the Interior Ministry were killed and the attack is over," Kabul police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai told EFE, without providing further details.