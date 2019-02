Aid workers wash their hands in front of a clinic to avoid Ebola infection in Mbandaka, north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

At least one policeman was killed after unidentified armed assailants attacked an Ebola treatment center in northeastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Wednesday's attack in the city of Butembo was the second in just over a week as armed men set another treatment center ablaze in Katwa town early Sunday, leaving two Ebola patients dead.