Supporters of Pakistan's Awami National Party carry the body of party leader Haroon Bilour, one of 12 people killed in a suicide bombing on Tuesday, July 10, in Peshawar. EFE-EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

First responders inspect the scene of a suicide attack on an election rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Supporters of Pakistan's Awami Nationalist Party mourn the deaths of one of their leaders and 11 other people in a suicide attack in Peshawar on Tuesday, July 10. EFE-EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded Tuesday night in a suicide attack at a campaign event in the northwestern city of Peshawar two weeks ahead of Pakistan's general elections, a police spokesman told EFE.

The attacker detonated explosives amid a gathering of some 200 supporters of the Awami National Party (ANP) in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Gul Zaman said.