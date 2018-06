Afghan security officials secure the road leading to the venue where Afghan Ulema Council meeting took place, after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

The death toll in a suicide attack in Kabul rose to eight while nine people were reported injured on Monday after a bomber attacked an area where a meeting, attended by hundreds of clerics, had just concluded, the police said.

The blast took place around 11:30 am, in Police District 5 in the western part of the Afghan capital, near a space often used by the government for conferences and other events.