Indian paramilitary soldiers pay tribute near the coffins of three slain Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during a wreath-laying ceremony on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Dec. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

The attack on a Central Reserve Police Force camp in India-administered Kashmir ended early Monday with the deaths of five policemen and two insurgents.

The attack began at 2:00 am on Sunday in the Awantipora area in Pulwama district, local superintendent of police Mohammad Aslam told EFE.