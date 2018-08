Venezuelans at the border to Brazil on Aug. 19, 2018, wait to enter the neighboring country. At least 1,200 Venezuelan migrants have left Brazil after first seeking refuge there after local Brazilian residents allegedly attacked them, burned their tents and belongings. EFE-EPA/Geraldo Maia

The attacks by Brazilians on camps of Venezuelan migrants in the border city of Pararaima have spurred 1,200 Venezuelans to abandon the South American giant and have raised tensions in a region that is asking for aid from the government.

Pacaraima is experiencing a tense calm after the protests on Saturday that shifted to acts of vandalism and violence against Venezuelan migrants fleeing their country's economic, political and social crisis.