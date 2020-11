Austrian police search two pedestrians following a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday, 2 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

An ambulance rushes to the scene of a terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday, 2 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austrian police stand guard as people enjoying a performance at the opera leave the building after shootings in central Vienna on Monday, 2 November 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

An assailant was among at least two people killed Monday in a series of shootings at six different spots in this capital, Austrian authorities said.

"We cannot establish a number yet, we are still trying to get a general view," ambulance-service spokesman told news agency APA.