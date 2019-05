Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

epa07606863 Police officers stand guard at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2019. According to media reports, 16 people, including elementary school children, were stabbed by a man on 28 May before stabbing himself. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa07606878 Rescue worker move equipment along a road a the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2019. According to media reports, 16 people, including elementary school children, were stabbed by a man on 28 May before stabbing himself. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

epa07606865 Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2019. According to media reports, 16 people, including elementary school children, were stabbed by a man on 28 May before stabbing himself. EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. . EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Attacker kills schoolgirl, injures 17 others in mass stabbing in Japan

One schoolgirl was killed in a mass stabbing outside Tokyo on Tuesday in which the suspected attacker also died, Japanese police said.

Seventeen other people were injured in the incident which took place in Kawasaki City, south of the Japanese capital, public broadcaster NHK reported.