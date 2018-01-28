Investigators gather evidence outside the police station in Barranquilla, Colombia, where a bomb exploded on Jan. 28, 2018, wounding five people. EFE/Hugo Penso

Investigators gather evidence outside the police station in Barranquilla, Colombia, where a bomb exploded on Jan. 28, 2018, wounding five people. EFE/Hugo Penso

At least two police officers were killed and a third wounded in the bombing of a police station outside Santa Rosa del Sur, a city in the Colombian Caribbean province of Bolivar, while the bombing of a police station in the Barranquilla metropolitan area wounded five people early Sunday, officials said.

"The violent ones have attacked again. Infamous and vile attack on our police in Santa Rosa del Sur. Bolivar mourns the deaths of two heroic policemen. We demand justice and the quick capture of these miserable bandits," Bolivar Gov. Dumek Turbay said in a Twitter post.