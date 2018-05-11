A man with a bullet in his leg remains at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli) in Managua, Nicaragua, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

The shoe of the 18-year-old male who was shot by members of the Sandinista Youth, as reported by locals to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), is placed on an improvised altar in the facilities of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli) in Managua, Nicaragua, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

An injured man lies on a bed at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (Upoli) in Managua, Nicaragua, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A series of attacks against demonstrators and university students protesting this Friday in Nicaragua against the Daniel Ortega government raised the death toll in the Central American country's crisis to 48, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported.

The attacks, which took one life and left dozens injured, occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning in east Managua neighborhoods, the same area where Nicaragua Polytechnic University (Upoli) is located, and which is currently being used as a refuge for college students protesting against the government.