A series of attacks against demonstrators and university students protesting this Friday in Nicaragua against the Daniel Ortega government raised the death toll in the Central American country's crisis to 48, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) reported.
The attacks, which took one life and left dozens injured, occurred between Thursday night and Friday morning in east Managua neighborhoods, the same area where Nicaragua Polytechnic University (Upoli) is located, and which is currently being used as a refuge for college students protesting against the government.