US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement on the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home from the Justice Department in Washington on 11 August 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The attorney general of the United States said Thursday that he approved the application for a warrant to search the Florida home of former President Donald Trump and announced that the Justice Department is asking the courts to unseal the warrant.

"Just now, the Justice Department has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt relating to a court-approved search that the FBI conducted earlier this week," Merrick Garland told reporters.