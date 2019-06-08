Faithful of the Evangelical Church the Light of the World congregate during the dawn in its headquarters of Guadalajara, Mexico, Jun. 5, 2019, to pray for the liberation of its leader Naason Joaquin Garcia, arrested in the United States for human trafficking, child pornography and sexual abuse of minors. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Church of the living God new leader Naason Joaquin Garcia gives a speech during 'Saint Calling of the Church of the Living God' meeting, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Aug. 9, 2015.

Defense lawyers for the leader of the Mexican church La Luz Del Mundo, Naason Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested earlier this week on multiple child sex abuse and human trafficking charges, on Friday said their client was innocent and claim he is the victim of an online conspiracy to ruin his reputation.

At a press conference outside the La Luz del Mundo (Light of the World) Church in east Los Angeles, lead defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld said there was no way Garcia could have a fair trial when the prosecution had already pronounced him guilty.