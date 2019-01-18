The African Union (AU) urged the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to suspend the final proclamation of the results of the December 30 presidential elections because it has "serious doubts" about the provisional data, the organization said Friday.
At a meeting of African heads of state and government held late Thursday in Addis Ababa, they "concluded that there were serious doubts about the conformity of the provisional results" proclaimed by the Congolese Electoral Commission on January 10, which gave victory to the opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi.