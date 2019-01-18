Supporters of DR Congo's opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, celebrate after he was declared the winner by the electoral commission, in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 10 January 2019. The provisional result announced early on 10 January placed Tshisekedi ahead of the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and his rival opposition candidate Martin Fayulu. Fayulu immediately denounced it as an 'electoral coup'. EPA-EFE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, the leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, shows his ballot as he votes in the general elections in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 30 December 2018. The Electoral Commission on 10 January 2019, declared Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi as the winner of the country's long-delayed elections. Rival Martin Fayulu rejected the result denouncing it as a fraud, media reported. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

An election clerk counts votes at a polling station in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, after general elections, 30 December 2018. DR Congo went to the polls on 30 December where the ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a loyalist of outgoing president Joseph Kabila, is facing challenges by opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Felix Tshisekedi. More than 1 million voters are excluded from the polls after the decision to postpone the poll in three districts citing Ebola crisis and insecurity. EPA-EFE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

The African Union (AU) urged the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to suspend the final proclamation of the results of the December 30 presidential elections because it has "serious doubts" about the provisional data, the organization said Friday.

At a meeting of African heads of state and government held late Thursday in Addis Ababa, they "concluded that there were serious doubts about the conformity of the provisional results" proclaimed by the Congolese Electoral Commission on January 10, which gave victory to the opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi.