New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at New Zealand Parliament in Auckland, New Zealand, 03 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ROBERT KITCHIN / POOL NO ARCHIVING

New Zealand police shot dead a known "violent extremist" under close monitoring after he stabbed six people in a terror attack at a west Auckland mall on Friday, the country's prime minister said.

"This afternoon at approximately 2.40 pm a violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders in the New Lynn Countdown (supermarket) in Auckland," Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference.