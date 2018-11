General view of an audiobook booth of the company Storytel during the International Book Fair of Guadalajara (FIL), in Guadalajara, Mexico, 27 November 2018. Still incipient, the audiobook sector looks for a gap in the Latin American publishing scene, where there is a high number of potential readers but also obstacles to be overcome as the high cost of developing these products. For publishers, the incursion of audiobooks is "a totally positive impact" because it translates into "winning readers," says Sergio Vilela, director of digital content for Latin America at Grupo Planeta. EPA/EFE/Francisco Guasco

Relatively new to the market, audiobooks are trying to wiggle into the Latin American publishing scene, where there are vast numbers of potential readers but also obstacles to overcome like the high costs of developing such products.

Publishing houses expect the incursion of audiobooks to have "a completely positive impact" because it translates into "getting more readers," Sergio Vilela, director of digital content in Latin America for Grupo Planeta, told EFE.