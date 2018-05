Myanmar's state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives for a meeting with Wang Zhengwei, vice chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), at the president's house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIN MIN

Myanmar's state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (R) shakes hands with Wang Zhengwei (L), vice chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during their meeting at the president house in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/THET AUNG

Myanmar's State Counsellor and de-facto leader met Tuesday with the vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, with China's One Belt One Road economic initiative high on the agenda.

Photos released by epa show Aung San Suu Kyi meeting with Wang Zhengwei and members of his CPPCC delegation at the President's House in Naypyidaw.