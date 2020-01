A general view over guests attending the main commemoration ceremony in front of the so-called 'Gate of Death' of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Lukasz Gagulski POLAND OUT EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski POLAND OUT EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski POLAND OUT

Former prisoner of the camp Elza Baker speaks during the main commemoration ceremony in front of the so-called 'Gate of Death' of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during the main commemoration ceremony in front of the so-called 'Gate of Death' of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Former prisoner of the camp and poet Bat-Sheva Dagan (R) speaks attend the main commemoration ceremony in front of the so-called 'Gate of Death' of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi-German concentration and extermination camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Oswiecim, Poland, 27 January 2020. EFE/EPA/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Representatives from 50 countries take part in 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz events

Auschwitz survivors and representatives from more than 50 countries attended a memorial at the former Nazi concentration camp on the 75th anniversary of its liberation on Monday.

It was an emotional day with former prisoners at the death camp taking part in the ceremony and calling on the international community not to forget the atrocities committed there.