US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (r) watches as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley (l) testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, DC, on Sept. 28, 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee admitted that the rapid collapse of the Afghan military "took us all by surprise," with the Joe Biden administration being unable to gauge the deep corruption and mediocre leadership in Afghanistan.