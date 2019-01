An aerial shot of Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan island, Philippines, Apr. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK DE CASTRO/POOL

Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne speaks during a ground breaking ceremony at the submarine construction yard in Osborne, Adelaide, Australia, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Monday accused China of aggravating tension in the disputed South China sea region by building artificial islets.

Militarization of the South China Sea has made China's intentions in the region dubious, Australia's defense minister Christopher Pyne said at the Fullerton Forum's Keynote address in Singapore.