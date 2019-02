A handout picture made available by the Australian Defense Department on 09 October 2014 shows a Royal Australian Air Force F/A18F Super Hornet taking off for its first combat mission in the Middle East, while another taxis towards the runway, at an undisclosed location in Iraq, 05 October 2014. Australian F/A 18 Super Hornet jets dropped their first bombs on targets of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq late on 08 October 2014, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/FILE/Australian Defense Department / Max Bree HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture made available by the Australian Defense Department on 09 October 2014 shows a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft making contact with the fuel hose of a RAAF KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft above a city in Iraq, 05 October 2014. Australian F/A 18 Super Hornet jets dropped their first bombs on targets of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq late on 08 October 2014, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/FILE/Australian Defense Department / Hamish Paterson HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture made available by the Australian Defense Department on 09 October 2014 shows a team of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Armament Technicians work around a RAAF F/A-18F Super Hornet to load explosive ordnance, at an undisclosed location in Iraq, 04 October 2014. Australian F/A 18 Super Hornet jets dropped their first bombs on targets of the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq late on 08 October 2014, according to media reports. EPA-EFE/FILE/Australian Defense Department / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Australian Ministry of Defense on Friday confirmed that an Australian air strike in the Iraqi city of Mosul on 13 June 2017 against the Islamic State (IS) may have killed several civilians.

Although the investigation could not determine the exact number of deaths in the bombing of the Al Shafaar neighborhood, "the Coalition assesses that between six and 18 civilians may have been killed" the ministry said in a statement sent to EFE.