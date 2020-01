A firefighter works to contain a small bushfire, which closed the Princes Highway, near Ulladulla, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (L) and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (R) during a press conference at the Rural Fire Service's (RFS) HQ in Sydney, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A burnt and smoldering bridge, which was destroyed by fires, is taped off, at Burrill Lake, New South Wales, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The burnt out remains of vehicles sits on a plot of land after a bushfire went thought the area, in Wingello, New South Wales, Australia, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced the allocation of AU$2 billion ($1.39 billion) to a bushfire recovery fund for rebuilding areas affected by the blazes over the next two years.

The National Bushfire Recovery Fund, which will be led by former Australian federal police commissioner Andrew Colvin, will be dedicated to helping rebuild houses and infrastructure damaged by the fires that have raged in the country since September. EFE-EPA