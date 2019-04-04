Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and his wife Jenny (R) arrive for a press conference following the National Remembrance Service for those killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) meet for bilateral talks following the National Remembrance Service for those killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Parliament Thursday approved an amendment to impose harsher penalties, including prison sentences, on social media managers, who publish horrific content on their platforms, a measure that came as a response to the recent twin mosque attacks in New Zealand.

The controversial measure approved prison sentences of up to three years for executives of technology companies, who do not immediately delete contents pertaining to terrorist acts, murders, rapes, torture and kidnappings, or imposing 10 percent fine on the company's annual turnover.