The Australian Parliament Thursday approved an amendment to impose harsher penalties, including prison sentences, on social media managers, who publish horrific content on their platforms, a measure that came as a response to the recent twin mosque attacks in New Zealand.
The controversial measure approved prison sentences of up to three years for executives of technology companies, who do not immediately delete contents pertaining to terrorist acts, murders, rapes, torture and kidnappings, or imposing 10 percent fine on the company's annual turnover.