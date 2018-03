Handout image of the West Atlas rig and Montara Well head platform on fire, taken from the stern of the 'Nor Captain', as it moved away after deluge operations, 01 November 2009. A fire had started on the oil rig, which has been leaking oil into the Timor Sea for 10 weeks. EPA-EFE/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Joaquim da Fonseca (L) ambassador of Timor-Leste in the Netherlands, meets John Reid, member of the Australian delegation, during the case between Timor-Leste and Australia over governing oil and gas deposits in the Timor Sea in the Peace Palace, at the Internation Court of Justice, The Hague, Netherlands, 20 January 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BART MAAT

East Timorese young boys play on empty oil drums as they swim on a beach in Dili, East Timor, on Saturday, 02 July 2005. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU.

An East Timor activist paints on the Australian Embassy's wall during a protests at the Australian Embassy in Dili, East Timor known also as Timor Leste on 20 December 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

Australia and East Timor on Tuesday signed a treaty which demarcates their maritime border, and put an end to the dispute over the resource rich region between the two countries in recent years.

The Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, and East Timor minister responsible for the delimitation of borders, Hermenegildo Augusto Cabral Pereira, were in charge of sealing the agreement at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.