Malaysia's Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) Yeo Bee Yin shows plastic waste inside a cargo container before it is back to the country of origin in Port Klang, Selangor, Malaysia, 28 May 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An Indonesian customs official inspects containers loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials from Australia at Tanjung Perak port in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, 09 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

The Australian government on Tuesday announced a plan to encourage the recycling of plastic waste following controversy after containers filled with Australian garbage that had been exported to Asian countries were returned to the country.

"We are committed to protecting our nation's environment while also building our capacity to turn recycling into products that people want and need," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said while announcing an initial investment of 20 million Australian dollars ($13.5 million) for the plan.