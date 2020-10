Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack speaks to the media during a press conference regarding a trans-Tasman travel bubble at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) visits a building site to announce Labour's housing policy during campaigning in Auckland, New Zealand, 02 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Friday announced plans for a one-way "travel bubble" that will allow visitors from New Zealand from Oct. 16.

During the first stage of the plan, only New Zealand residents and citizens will be able to travel to the Australian states of New South Wales and the Northern Territory.EFE-EPA