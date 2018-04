Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in Cape Cleveland, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018.

Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED

Australia will invest AU$500 million ($379 million) to protect the Great Barrier Reef, the country's Minister for Environment and Energy said on Sunday.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority will receive an additional AU$10 million each year from 2022-23 to "continue and expand essential work" in the UNESCO World Heritage area.