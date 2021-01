Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attends a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 25 January 2021. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Monday approved Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, the first to get the green light in the country.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which provisionally approved the distribution of the vaccine for an initial period of two years for people aged 16 and over, said that it "meets the high safety, efficacy and quality standards required for use in Australia." EFE-EPA