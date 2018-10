Two indonesian workers walk near Lion Air aircraft at the Batam Aero Technic hangar in the Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam, Riau, Indonesia, Nov. 21, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

The government of Australia on Monday asked its officials and contractors not to fly Indonesian low-cost airlines Lion Air, after one of its planes crashed into Java Sea with 188 people aboard earlier in the day.

"Following the fatal crash of a Lion Air plane on 29 October 2018, Australian government officials and contractors have been instructed not to fly on Lion Air," the Australian Foreign Ministry said in a travel advisory.