Commonwealth Avenue bridge is seen surrounded by smoke haze at Lake Burley Griffin early morning in Canberra, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Statellite photo made available by MAXAR Technologies shows wildfires in Victoria and New South Wales, Australia, 04 January 2020. EPA-EFE/SATELLITE IMAGE ©2019 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: (Satellite image © 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australian Army Reserve and Regular personnel gather during a roll call before departing the Holsworthy Barracks to support bushfire efforts across New South Wales, in Sydney, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DANNY CASEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (L) shows New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian (3-L) and NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott (2-L) a map of fire affected areas before a press conference at the RFS Headquarters in Sydney, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A kangaroo is seen in bushland surrounded by smoke haze early morning in Canberra, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Sunday was assessing the damage caused by bushfires that burned in the south of the country and claimed another life, bringing the death toll to 22 with hundreds of homes razed.

The states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia are facing more than 200 fires fanned by Saturday's strong winds and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. EFE-EPA